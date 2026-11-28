Marco Bezzecchi won the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix sprint after leading from start to finish at the „Ricardo Tormo“ circuit. The Italian rider on an Aprilia finished ahead of his teammate Jorge Martin, while Enea Bastianini of KTM Tech3 came third.

The race began with an incident even before the lights went out. World champion Marc Marquez's motorcycle caught fire on the starting grid, forcing the Spaniard to dismount. Marquez was given permission to continue on the spare bike, but was handed two „long lap“ penalties for the change.

Because of the interruption, the start was repeated and the distance was shortened from 13 to 12 laps. The decision drew boos from the crowd in Valencia, as Marquez kept his position on the grid but had to serve the penalties during the sprint.

Bezzecchi's dominance and a one-two finish for Aprilia

Bezzecchi took the lead at the first corner and gradually extended his advantage to more than two seconds. Martin made a strong start and climbed from fifth to second, while Marquez initially remained in the top three.

After the first penalty, Marquez dropped to eighth, while Bastianini moved up to third. The second penalty sent him even further down the order. In the end, the Spaniard crossed the finish line in 13th and failed to score, as only the top nine receive points in the sprints.

The victory confirmed Bezzecchi's strong performance in Valencia. In qualifying, he set a time of 1:27.844 minutes and improved the fastest lap in the history of the circuit. The two Aprilia bikes at the front in the sprint gave the team a one-two finish in the penultimate competitive session of the season.

Marquez's final sprint

The race was the final sprint of Marc Marquez's career, as he is already world champion and will retire from the sport after the end of the season. After qualifying, the Spaniard said: „I rode my final time attack and enjoyed it.“

The MotoGP season concludes with the main Valencia Grand Prix race on Sunday, again at the „Ricardo Tormo“ circuit. Bezzecchi will start from pole position after setting the qualifying record.

Sources: bta.bg, channelnewsasia.com, afp.com