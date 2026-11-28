Rayo Vallecano provided the surprise of the 14th round in La Liga after beating Real Betis 1-0 at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. Jorge de Frutos scored the only goal in the 72nd minute after a pass from Isi Palazón.

The visitors secured the victory after sustained pressure and a defensive error by Betis. Palazón controlled the ball in the penalty area, while de Frutos reacted quickest and fired home from close range to make it 0-1. Rayo Vallecano held on to their lead until the end, despite the hosts enjoying more possession – 54 percent, as well as winning nine corners to their opponents’ two.

Betis had 14 shots, five of them on target, but failed to create a single clear-cut chance. Rayo Vallecano finished with 13 shots and two clear opportunities. The visitors’ goalkeeper, Augusto Batalla, made five saves and kept a clean sheet.

Pellegrini: We lacked accuracy and composure

„Today’s defeat was down to a lack of accuracy and composure,“ Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini said after the match. He also commented on Troy Parrott’s fall in the penalty area, describing the incident as a possible penalty but admitting that the striker had not gone down convincingly.

The defeat ended Pellegrini’s unbeaten run against Rayo Vallecano, which had lasted through his first 13 matches against the Madrid side. For Rayo, the victory was their first away win of the season, while the team’s previous victory at Betis had come in 2012.

Betis remain fourth

Betis remained on 27 points and held on to fourth place but missed the opportunity to close the gap on the leaders. Rayo Vallecano increased their tally to 18 points and gained a valuable boost in the lower half of the table. The standings may change after the remaining matches of the round are played.

Betis’ next match is an away trip to Extremadura in the Copa del Rey on December 1. In La Liga, Pellegrini’s side will again play away from home – against Atlético Madrid on December 6.

Sources: cadenaser.com, estadiodeportivo.com, as.com