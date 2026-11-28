Hamburger and Bayern drew 0-0 in a Bundesliga matchday 11 fixture. The hosts played with a numerical advantage throughout the entire second half but were unable to score at the Volksparkstadion.

The key moment came in the 44th minute. Following a VAR review, Joshua Kimmich was shown a straight red card. The Bayern captain was sanctioned for physical contact with Alexander Rösing-Lelesit. The Bavarians had to play with ten men for the remainder of the match.

Despite their numerical advantage, Hamburger could not find a solution in attack. The best opportunity after the break fell to Sebastian Bornauw, whose shot was saved by Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig. The hosts had other chances in front of the opposition goal, but they were unable to turn their pressure into a goal.

Bayern enjoyed more possession even after going down to ten men, but created few genuine threats. Vincent Kompany’s side started without several key forwards, while Luis Díaz came on at halftime. The changes did not produce a goal, and the German champions recorded their third consecutive match without a win.

Bayern Remain Behind Borussia Dortmund

The draw left Bayern in second place with 23 points. Borussia Dortmund lead the standings with 24 points and have a game in hand. Hamburger have collected 13 points and occupy 12th place.

For Hamburger, the result continues their run against the Bavarians since the start of the year. In January, the two teams drew 2-2 in Hamburg, giving the northern German side their first point against Bayern in almost 12 years. This time, the hosts again avoided defeat, although they were unable to claim all three points despite playing with an extra man for an extended period.

Bayern arrived in Hamburg after a 2-1 defeat to Lille in the Champions League and a 1-1 draw with Cologne in the Bundesliga. Before the match, Kompany said that “sport should be the focus,” but his team failed to return to winning ways.

Upcoming Matches

Hamburger will visit Union Berlin on December 5 in matchday 12 of the Bundesliga. Bayern will host Paderborn on December 4, also in the next round.

Sources: ndr.de, lr-online.de, goal.com