Frosinone defeated Parma 3-0 in a match from the 13th round of the Italian Serie A. Thomas Bobček became the hero for the hosts after scoring all three goals at the “Benito Stirpe” Stadium.

After a goalless first half, the Slovakian striker opened the scoring in the 55th minute. Bobček reacted quickest after a shot by Fares Ghedjemis and followed up after a save by Parma goalkeeper Defra.

Just six minutes later, Bobček doubled Frosinone’s lead with a close-range shot following a pass from Patrizio Masini. In the 79th minute, he completed his hat-trick after receiving a through ball from Alessio Zerbin and finishing the move with his left foot. These were his first goals of the season.

Frosinone return to winning ways

The victory ended Frosinone’s run of two consecutive defeats. Massimiliano Alvini’s team collected 23 points and climbed to sixth place in the standings.

Parma remained on 8 points and occupy 18th place. Alberto Gilardino’s side suffered a third consecutive defeat after previously losing 2-1 to Bologna and 5-1 to Roma. Before the match against Frosinone, Parma had recorded just one win in their previous seven league matches.

“We know the importance of the match and have responsibilities to ourselves, the club and the fans,” Gilardino said before the game. He described the match as a test of the team’s maturity and stressed that Parma had to play with high intensity and aggression.

Next matches

Frosinone will host Inter on December 5. A day later, Parma will travel to Milan. Before their home game against Inter, Frosinone will have the opportunity to consolidate their place in the top half of the table, while Parma will be looking for points in the battle to stay in the top flight.

Sources: sportmediaset.mediaset.it, tuttofrosinone.com