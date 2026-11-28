Al Nassr defeated Al Hazem 1-0 away in a match from the 13th round of the Saudi Pro League. Samu Costa scored the only goal at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Buraidah in the 26th minute.

The Portuguese midfielder capitalized on a scramble in the penalty area and sent the ball into the hosts’ net. Al Hazem had a chance to take the lead as early as the eighth minute, when Elton Acolatse’s shot hit the post. In the 21st minute, Cristiano Ronaldo also came close to scoring, but his shot struck the crossbar.

Al Nassr returned to winning ways

The visitors controlled most of the match and finished with 60% possession. Al Nassr had 10 shots to Al Hazem’s two, while the hosts failed to create enough chances to equalize.

“It is always good to win, and this match was full of many challenges. It is pleasing to win without conceding a goal,” Al Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou said, as quoted by Goal.com.

The victory ended Al Nassr’s run following the 3-1 defeat to Al Ahli in the previous round. Postecoglou’s team now have 10 wins, one draw and two defeats this season, collecting 31 points and drawing level with Al Qadsiah. Al Nassr remain second because of their inferior goal difference.

Record achievement for the club

Samu Costa’s goal also brought Al Nassr a club record. According to statistics company Opta, cited by Goal.com, the team have scored in 100 consecutive Saudi Pro League matches. The run began in December 2023 in a game against Al Riyadh.

Al Nassr’s next league match is a home game against Al Qadsiah on December 4. The 14th-round fixture will be played at Al-Awwal Park stadium in Riyadh.

Sources: arabnews.com, goal.com, besoccer.com