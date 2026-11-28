Brentford won 4-0 against Manchester United at “Old Trafford” in the 12th round of the Premier League. Callum Wilson put the visitors ahead in the 19th minute and scored again in the 32nd. Christopher Ajer made it 3-0 in the 82nd minute, while Kevin Schade completed the scoring in the first minute of added time.

Manchester United failed to respond to the two early goals and were left without a goal in Mauricio Pochettino's home debut. The Argentine took charge of the team on November 18, but began his tenure with a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, followed by a 2-2 draw against Sporting in the Champions League.

Wilson decided the match before half-time

Brentford punished the hosts with their first serious chances. Wilson took advantage of gaps in Manchester United's defence and scored twice in the first half. After the break, the hosts tried to change the course of the match but failed to score, while Ajer and Schade increased the margin in the closing minutes.

Before the start of the match, Pochettino described his approach to working at the club as follows: Nice and good. I am not nice, but we have to be good. After the heavy defeat, Manchester United remained without a win in a tenth consecutive league match. Before the game, the team had just one victory in their first 11 rounds.

Brentford ended a long wait

The success was a historic one for Brentford, who won away at Manchester United for the first time since 1937. Before this match, the London club had recorded four draws and one defeat in their away games this season. The victory at “Old Trafford” came several days after their 4-0 home triumph over Everton.

Brentford increased their tally to 20 points after 12 matches, while Manchester United remained on 8. For the hosts, this was a second consecutive 4-0 defeat in the Premier League and another heavy blow at the start of the period under Pochettino.

Sources: tntsports.co.uk, independent.co.uk, theguardian.com