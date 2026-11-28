The attack in Marseille was directed not only at the fans but also at the Levski delegation, Yulian Milchev claims. The former MP, who is a member of the club's delegation, told Viktoria Simeonova that the attack was coordinated and that stewards at the Vélodrome stadium were among those involved.

“The attack was not against the fans, but against us,” Milchev said in the report. According to him, the police arrived late, while in the meantime the stewards tried to gather the members of the delegation and Levski supporters in one area, which he described as a “cage”.

Claims of attacks at the hotel as well

According to Milchev's account, the first attacks against representatives of the Bulgarian club began at the hotel where they were staying, one day before the match. He also claims that Levski's management did not respond adequately to what happened.

Police in Marseille confirmed that 11 Bulgarian citizens were injured in the clashes at the stadium. Five were taken to hospital with eye injuries, head injuries and a dislocated shoulder, while six received medical attention at the scene. Two French riot police officers were also injured. According to the information provided by the French authorities, no arrests have been made.

Police said that security inside the Vélodrome is the responsibility of the host club, Olympique Marseille. The Marseille prosecutor's office is conducting two investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incidents, including the allegations of acts of violence and a separate report concerning the conduct of some of the Bulgarian supporters.

Levski to file a complaint with UEFA

Levski announced that it would file an official complaint with UEFA and use legal and disciplinary mechanisms to clarify what happened. The club is calling for an investigation into both the aggression against the Bulgarian citizens and the organisation of security around the match.

The match itself ended with a 1-0 victory for Olympique Marseille. Amine Gouiri converted a penalty in the 28th minute after Aldair was penalised for a foul in the box. The match was part of the fifth round of the main phase of the Europa League.

In the Bulgarian league, Levski are second with 35 points from 14 matches. The team's next match is against Septemvri Sofia on 29 November at 16:00 at Vasil Levski Stadium.

Sources: gospodari.com, bntnews.bg, topsport.bg