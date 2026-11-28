Cherno More beat Botev Plovdiv 4-2 at the Ticha Stadium in Varna in a First League match from the 16th round. The hosts settled much of the outcome before half-time, while the Plovdiv side scored twice after the break, both goals from penalties.

Cherno More took the lead in the very first minute. Mohamed Ashi shot, Daniel Naumov parried the ball, but Ertan Tombak reacted quickest to the rebound and sent it into the net for 1-0.

In the 12th minute, Celso Sidney doubled the lead with a low diagonal shot. The forward could have scored again before half-time, but he did so in the 40th minute, when he took a direct free kick and made it 3-0.

Cherno More started the second half strongly as well. In the 48th minute, Georgi Lazarov controlled a cross from the right and scored the hosts' fourth goal from close range.

Botev pulled two goals back from penalties

Botev Plovdiv were awarded their first penalty in the 58th minute after a foul on Mauro Rodriguez. Asen Chandarov converted it and reduced the deficit to 1-4.

In the 72nd minute, a second penalty was awarded to the visitors. This time, the foul was against Nikola Soldo, and Chandarov again made no mistake from the spot. Botev, however, were unable to score again, and the hosts held on for the victory.

The match was played in heavy rain and wind. Cherno More entered the game on a run of five matches without defeat in all competitions, while Botev had an interim coach following their parting of ways with Stanislav Genchev. Before the match, Ilian Iliev said: “I take full responsibility for the team's performance.”

The victory took Cherno More's tally to 17 points. Botev Plovdiv remained on 24 points. In the first meeting between the two teams this season, the Plovdiv side won 1-0 on August 1, when Asen Chandarov converted a penalty.

In the next round, Botev Plovdiv will visit Spartak Varna on December 6. A day later, Cherno More will play against Ludogorets in Razgrad.

Sources: dsport.bg, bntnews.bg, palmssport.bg