Nikola Tsolov increased his lead over Alex Dunne in the battle for the Formula 2 title after finishing fourth in the sprint at the Lusail circuit in Qatar. The Bulgarian Campos Racing driver scored five points, while Dunne finished fifth and added four.

Tsolov now has 205 points and moved to within two points of leader Rafael Câmara. Dunne is third with 193 points, and his deficit to the Bulgarian has increased from 11 to 12 points. Gabriele Minì, who finished seventh in the sprint, is fourth with 165 points.

Martinius Stenshorne won in Qatar. The Norwegian finished ahead of Joshua Dürksen and Noël León. Câmara remains at the top of the standings with 207 points, despite not taking part in the last Formula 2 rounds as he is fulfilling his duties as a Haas driver in Formula 1.

Tsolov recovered after a weaker qualifying performance

Tsolov started fourth in the sprint, while Dunne began from eighth. The starting order was formed by the reversed grid after the Irishman qualified third and the Bulgarian set the seventh-fastest time. The official classification of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile confirmed Tsolov’s fourth place and Dunne’s fifth.

Before the race weekend, Tsolov said he wanted to return to racing with a calmer approach. „I will try to enjoy the final two rounds because at this point I don’t know when I will have the opportunity to race again,“ he told Formula 2.

The sprint in Qatar was the 13th round of the season. After it, Tsolov, Dunne, Minì and several other drivers remain in contention for the title, but the Bulgarian now has a bigger lead over his closest direct rival.

Feature race is on Sunday

The next challenge for Tsolov and Dunne is the feature race in Qatar on November 29. Dunne will start from third position, while Tsolov will start from seventh, according to the qualifying results. The race is scheduled to start at 15:00 local time.

After the Lusail round, the final race weekend of the season remains in Abu Dhabi from December 4 to 6.

Sources: racingnews365.com, pitlane24.com