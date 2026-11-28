Leeds beat Coventry 3-0 at “Elland Road” to record their third consecutive Premier League victory. Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring in the 40th minute, while Sean Longstaff scored twice – at the end of the first half and in the 66th minute.

Longstaff also played a key role in the opening goal. He delivered a free-kick, and Calvert-Lewin was left unmarked to head the hosts in front. Five minutes later, the midfielder doubled the advantage with a shot from the edge of the penalty area that took a deflection off Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

The third goal was once again scored by Longstaff. Gabriel Gudmundsson found him with an impressive backheel pass, and the midfielder finished the move for his second goal of the match. Longstaff thus ended the game with two goals and an assist.

Leeds extended their strong run

Daniel Farke named the same starting XI that began the 4-1 victory over Chelsea in the previous round. After their win over Coventry, Leeds moved up to sixth place with 20 points, overtaking Bournemouth on goal difference.

Calvert-Lewin had a chance to extend the lead in the second half, but Coventry goalkeeper Carl Rushworth saved his effort. Noah Okafor also came close to scoring, while James Bogle missed the chance to make the result even more convincing.

The victory extended Leeds’ strong run at “Elland Road”. Farke’s side now have three consecutive league wins, having previously beaten Chelsea and recorded a home victory over Tottenham.

Coventry continue to struggle away from home

For Coventry, the defeat was their eighth in the first 12 rounds. Frank Lampard’s side remained on 12 points and sit in 15th place. Their 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace in the previous round was not followed by another positive result, and their performance at “Elland Road” left the visitors without a goal.

Coventry have just one win in their first six away matches of the season. “If you’re Frank Lampard, you have to find a way to do that sooner rather than later,” Sky Sports analyst Callum Bishop commented on the team’s performances away from home.

Leeds’ next test is an away trip to Manchester City on 2 December. Coventry will travel to “Old Trafford”, where they will face Manchester United on 5 December.

Sources: skysports.com, yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk, manutd.com