Levski's organized supporters from Sector “B” have announced that they are suspending their attendance at the team's matches. The decision will remain in force until permanent dialogue between the fans and the club's management is resumed.

“We insist that dialogue between the club's management and us, the organized supporters, be resumed,” reads the statement published on Sector “B”'s Facebook page. In it, the fans state that their previous “almost blind loyalty” can no longer be unconditional.

The decision comes after the incidents in Marseille

“We have always stood by Levski when the club needed us, but we are not convinced that Levski stands by us when we need it,” the organized supporters wrote.

The boycott was announced following clashes at the Vélodrome stadium during the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski on November 26. BNT reported that 11 Bulgarian fans had been injured, with one of them remaining in hospital. The match ended in a 1–0 victory for the hosts.

Following the incident, several fan organizations criticized Levski's management. The day before the boycott was announced, Sector “B” published a separate statement claiming that it had warned about the risks of the trip to France for a month and had raised questions with the club's management.

The first match without organized support

The first game that could be affected by the decision is the away match against Septemvri in the 16th round of the First League. The match is scheduled for November 29 at 16:00 at the Vasil Levski National Stadium. After that, Levski are due to host Ludogorets on December 3, while the away match against Lokomotiv Plovdiv is scheduled for December 6.

In their statement, the supporters did not set a time limit for the boycott. They link its end to the restoration of dialogue between the organized fans and the management of Bulgaria's 27-time champions.

Sources: sportal.bg, bntnews.bg, dsport.bg