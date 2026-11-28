Bayern Munich captain Joshua Kimmich apologized to his teammates for the straight red card he received in the 0–0 draw against Hamburger SV. The Germany international was sent off in the 44th minute after pulling Alexander Rössing-Lelesiit’s hair. The referee made the decision following a video review.

“If we look at the overall situation we are in at the moment, this is completely inexcusable. I have to apologize to the team. It is difficult for me even to find an explanation for what happened. It was an extremely, extremely stupid act, and I am grateful that the boys at least managed to earn a point,” Kimmich said.

Kimmich: This is not my style

The footballer stressed that he had not had a conflict with Rössing-Lelesiit before the incident and had not perceived the situation as unusually tense.

“Actions like that are generally not my style at all. I had neither had any kind of conflict with this player on the pitch, nor was the situation overly emotional. I would like to give some kind of meaningful explanation, but it is difficult for me to understand it myself,” Kimmich said.

Bayern played with a man down for the entire second half. Hamburger SV created several chances after the break but failed to score. The Bavarians also found no way through the hosts’ defense and finished the match without a goal.

Bayern missed the chance to return to the top

The goalless draw was Bayern’s third consecutive match without a win in all competitions, following a 1–1 draw with Cologne and a 2–1 defeat to Lille in the Champions League. The champions remained one point behind Borussia Dortmund, who face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Bayern’s next fixture is a home match against Hertha in the last 16 of the German Cup on December 1. Whether Kimmich will be available for the match will depend on the suspension imposed following the straight red card.

Sources: sportal.bg, sport.orf.at