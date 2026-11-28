Cherno More defeated Botev (Plovdiv) 4–2 in a match from the 16th round of the efbet Liga, played in heavy rain, sleet and icy wind at Ticha Stadium. The hosts took the lead after just 19 seconds, when Ertan Tombak followed up after a shot by Celso Sidnei.

Celso Sidnei doubled Varna’s advantage in the 12th minute with a shot from the left, and in the 41st minute the Portuguese forward scored his second goal of the match with a free-kick. Georgi Lazarov made it 4–0 in the 47th minute after a pass from Berk Beyhan.

Botev scored twice from penalties. Asen Chandarov pulled one back in the 58th minute after the spot-kick was awarded with the help of the video assistant referee system, and in the 72nd minute he converted from the penalty spot again. There were no further goals.

Sidnei: It was impossible to play football

After the final whistle, Celso Sidnei described the conditions as extremely difficult and stressed that Cherno More had to adapt to the waterlogged pitch.

“The pitch was very difficult. The weather is crazy. It’s raining, the pitch is terrible. It was impossible to play football, but we fought,” the forward said.

Sidnei said his personal goal was to score 10 goals during the season, but put the team’s performance ahead of his individual statistics. After scoring twice against Botev, he has already made a significant contribution to Cherno More’s victory, with the team collecting 17 points and temporarily climbing to seventh place in the standings.

Iliev responds to Baltanov

Cherno More head coach Ilian Iliev reacted to the words of Botev’s interim manager Lachezar Baltanov, who described the match as a “parody”. Iliev said that the two coaching staffs had discussed the conditions before the start of the match and that Baltanov had had the opportunity to object to the game being played.

“We left it to Baltanov to decide whether the match should be played. He could have said ‘no’ and we would have respected that,” Iliev said.

Cherno More’s coach added that the hosts had managed to score four goals and had tightened up defensively after the break. For the Varna side, this was an important victory after a run of results which, according to Iliev, shows that the team is gradually recovering after an unconvincing start to the season.

A visit to Ludogorets is next

Cherno More’s next match is against Ludogorets in Razgrad on 7 December at 18:00. Celso Sidnei described the game as very difficult, but said that the Varna team would travel with the intention of winning.

“Cherno More always wants to win. We will try to give our best,” the forward said.

Sources: sportal.bg