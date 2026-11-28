Abdallah Sima scored five goals to give Lens a 5-2 victory away to Angers in the 12th round of Ligue 1. The Senegalese striker scored in the 43rd, 64th, 70th, 76th and 81st minutes.

Sima thus became the first footballer in 12 years to score five goals in a single match in the French top flight. The previous player to achieve such a feat was Carlos Eduardo, who scored five goals for Nice in a 7-2 victory over Guingamp on October 26, 2014.

Angers took the lead twice, but Sima turned the game around

The hosts opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Amin El Ouazzani. Lens equalized shortly before half-time when Sima pounced on a rebound and scored to make it 1-1.

El Ouazzani restored Angers' lead in the 48th minute, but that proved to be the hosts' final goal. Sima equalized for the second time in the 64th minute, and six minutes later completed the turnaround with his third goal.

The striker added a fourth goal in the 76th minute, while the fifth came in the 81st after a cross from Florian Sotoca. According to statistics cited by Foot01, Sima touched the ball ten times in the Angers penalty area and attempted eight shots.

“Only two footballers have scored at least five goals in a single Ligue 1 match over the past 40 years: Carlos Eduardo for Nice against Guingamp in October 2014 and Abdallah Sima for Lens against Angers,” statistician OptaJean wrote.

Sima was moved into the centre-forward position by Didier Digard and responded with the most prolific match of his professional career. The victory was Lens' first under Digard, who took charge of the team following the departure of Yannick Cahuzac.

Lens continue against Le Havre

Lens ended their winless run and will have the opportunity to consolidate the improvement in their performances on December 5, when they host Le Havre in the 13th round of Ligue 1. For Angers, the defeat deepened their difficulties in the lower part of the table.

Sources: foot01.com, lensois.com, lemonde.fr