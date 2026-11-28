Lazio beat Torino 2–1 away from home in a Serie A matchday 13 fixture and retained top spot in the standings. The match at the “Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino” was decided towards the end of the first half, when the Rome-based side scored twice within three minutes.

Oliver Provstgaard opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, while Gustav Isaksen doubled Lazio’s advantage two minutes later. The visitors therefore went into the break with a 2–0 lead.

Torino reduced the deficit through Che Adams in the 62nd minute. The hosts pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, but Lazio held on to their lead and added another three points to their tally.

Lazio remain unbeaten

The victory kept Lazio at the top of Serie A. Before the match, Gennaro Gattuso’s side had 32 points after 12 rounds and were one of two unbeaten teams in the league, along with Roma. The win in Turin took the Rome side’s tally to 35 points.

“Now comes the difficult part,” Gattuso said before the start of the match. Lazio entered the game following a convincing 3–0 win over Lecce, while the team had scored in each of its first 12 league matches.

Torino fail to end their run

The defeat extended Torino’s difficult spell. Before the match, the team had earned just one point from its previous four games, while its last victory had come against Monza on 23 October. Following the defeat to Lazio, the team remain on 14 points after 13 matches.

The previous meeting between the two sides in Turin ended in a 2–0 home win in March 2026. This time, however, Lazio got their revenge and maintained their successful start to the season.

In the next round, Torino will visit Genoa on 6 December, while Lazio will host Atalanta on the same day.

Sources: skysports.com, toronews.net, football-italia.net