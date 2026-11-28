Bulgaria’s women’s national handball team lost to Russia 22:45 (11:25) in the semi-finals of the Women’s IHF Nations Trophy Europe in Kranevo. The match was played at the new „AquaLife Arena“, which is hosting the inaugural edition of the tournament under the auspices of the International Handball Federation.

Marinela Panayotova and Stefani Petrova were Bulgaria’s top scorers with five goals each. Martina Todorova and Lidia Kovacheva added three goals apiece. For Russia, Kristina Kozhokar and Varvara Semina scored seven goals each.

The Russian team entered the match as the Olympic champions from Rio 2016 and four-time world champions. The team’s return to international competition became possible after the International Handball Federation lifted the ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian teams on 15 July 2026, a ban that had been introduced on 4 March 2022.

Bulgaria will play for bronze

Bulgaria will face Kosovo in the third-place match. The game is scheduled for 15:00. In the other semi-final, Belarus defeated Kosovo 33:16 to qualify for the final against Russia.

Bulgaria reached the semi-finals after beating Armenia 60:14 and losing to Belarus 22:37 in the group stage. According to the International Handball Federation’s schedule, the tournament in Kranevo will continue until 29 November.

Belgium finished fifth after defeating Armenia 52:4. In its statement on the return of the Russian and Belarusian teams, the IHF said: „The organization remains committed to protecting the values of sport and promoting dialogue within the international handball community.“

Sources: sportal.bg