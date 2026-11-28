Atletico Madrid won 3-2 away to Elche in a match from the 14th round of La Liga. Diego Simeone's side made a strong start, but after taking an early lead, they allowed the hosts back into the game and had to defend their three points until the final whistle.

Alejandro Grimaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 5th minute, and just two minutes later Kang-in Lee made it 2-0. Elche pulled one back through Martin Neto in the 27th minute, but Atletico restored their advantage before the break. Julian Alvarez scored in the 41st minute.

The hosts started the second half more actively, and Buba Sangare brought Elche back into the game with a goal in the 48th minute. Atletico were unable to settle the match with a fourth goal before the end, while Elche had spells in which they could have equalised. That did not happen, however, and Atletico recorded an important away victory.

Lead over Betis now seven points

The victory consolidated Atletico's position in the top three and increased their lead over fourth-placed Betis to seven points. After the match, the top of La Liga consisted of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, followed by Betis.

Atletico's next test will be significantly tougher. On December 2, the Madrid side will visit Barcelona in a rearranged match from the 23rd round. The fixture was brought forward because both teams are taking part in the Spanish Super Cup.

Sources: sportal.bg, cadenaser.com, elpais.com