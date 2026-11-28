George Russell won qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix in Formula 1 and will start from pole position in the race at the Lusail circuit. The Mercedes driver set a time of 1:21.695 minutes in the decisive part of the session and beat his teammate Kimi Antonelli by 0.128 seconds. Lando Norris of McLaren was third with a time of 1:22.175 minutes.

Russell topped all three segments of qualifying. In Q1, he set a time of 1:22.557 minutes; in Q2, he improved his time to 1:22.079; and in Q3, he secured pole position with the fastest lap of the day. Antonelli finished with a time of 1:21.823 minutes and will take second place on the starting grid.

Mercedes occupies the front row

The session confirmed Mercedes’ strong performance throughout the weekend. Antonelli was the fastest in all three free practice sessions before qualifying, but Russell managed to gain the advantage on the final attempt. PlanetF1 notes that the Italian had topped the practice sessions before Russell overtook him on the decisive lap.

“You can never write off Max and the others,” Antonelli said before qualifying. Despite his warning to his rivals, the 2026 world champion finished second, while Russell won the battle for the first starting position.

Norris leads the second row

Lando Norris will start third, with his teammate Oscar Piastri alongside him on the second row. The Australian set a time of 1:22.245 minutes. Isack Hadjar surprised with fifth place for Red Bull, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen, who will start sixth.

Charles Leclerc qualified seventh, ahead of Arvid Lindblad. Lewis Hamilton was ninth, while Liam Lawson completed the top ten. Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso failed to make it through the first part of qualifying.

The race is on Sunday

The Qatar Grand Prix is the 22nd and penultimate round of the Formula 1 season. The race will take place on November 29 at the Lusail circuit, which is 5.419 kilometers long. The event is scheduled to consist of 57 laps and will determine the starting grid, led by the two Mercedes cars.

Sources: formula1.com, planetf1.com