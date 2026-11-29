Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores for the fourth time after beating Estudiantes 1–0 in the final at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo. The only goal came in the 52nd minute, when Ramón Sosa finished off an attack following a headed pass from Jhon Arias.

The Brazilian team claimed the trophy after a match with few scoring chances. Before half-time, Palmeiras’ best opportunity came through a Lucas Evangelista shot that took a deflection and hit the post. For Estudiantes, Guido Carrillo and Ezequiel Piovi produced dangerous efforts but failed to beat their opponents’ defence.

Sosa decided the final early in the second half

Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira made a substitution at the start of the second half, with Arthur Santana replacing Joaquín Piquerez. Shortly afterwards, Arthur passed to Jhon Arias, who headed the ball towards Sosa. The Paraguayan was left unmarked in the penalty area and fired the ball past Fernando Muslera.

Estudiantes looked for an equaliser. Carrillo attempted a bicycle kick, while Edwin Cetre headed the ball, but on both occasions goalkeeper Carlos Miguel intervened. Towards the end, Tomás Palacios sent a dangerous shot just wide of the post. Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela brought the match to an end after 98 minutes of play.

Fourth title and another final for Palmeiras

“It was unforgettable. It was very difficult, we worked hard and achieved our goal,” Ramón Sosa said after the final.

The triumph is Palmeiras’ fourth, following their victories in 1999, 2020 and 2021. With it, the club equalled Flamengo as the most successful Brazilian team in the Copa Libertadores. For Estudiantes, this was their second final against Palmeiras in the history of the tournament. The Argentine side won the previous meeting between the two teams for the title in 1968.

Abel Ferreira described 2026 as his best year in charge of Palmeiras and said: “We have the best team.” According to the Brazilian Football Confederation, the club has already qualified for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar in December.

After winning the continental title, Palmeiras will face Grêmio in the final of the Brazilian Cup. The match is scheduled for 6 December at the Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brasília.

Sources: cbf.com.br, efe.com, uol.com.br