Alavés secured one of their most significant victories of the season by beating Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu in a La Liga match from the 14th round. The defeat ended Madrid’s run of 10 consecutive wins in all competitions and was their first home loss of the campaign.

Real started more actively and created chances through Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé, but goalkeeper Antonio Sivera saved their efforts. Alavés took the lead in the 22nd minute when Toni Martínez capitalized on an opportunity during one of the visitors’ first attacks.

The hosts were unable to equalize before the break, although Jude Bellingham came close with an acrobatic effort. Early in the second half, Mbappé was denied by Sivera again after a solo run.

Mbappé brought Real back into the match

Alavés doubled their lead in the 61st minute through Ángel Pérez. The forward capitalized on a pass from Mariano and increased the pressure in front of the hosts’ goal.

Real Madrid responded eight minutes later. Mbappé received the ball in the penalty area and reduced the deficit to 1-2 with a powerful left-footed strike.

Madrid pressed until the end but were unable to find an equalizer. A header from Espi hit the post, while Bellingham missed a good opportunity following a corner. In the 88th minute, the English midfielder was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

The referee initially awarded a penalty for a foul against Bellingham, but after reviewing the incident with VAR, the decision was overturned. Instead, the Real player was shown a second yellow card, leaving the hosts a man down in the closing minutes.

Real lost ground in the standings

Following the defeat, Real Madrid remained on 33 points and now trail leaders Barcelona by three. Atlético Madrid are ahead of Mourinho’s team with 34 points. Alavés added three points to their tally thanks to organized defending and effective attacks in transition.

“We lacked physical freshness,” José Mourinho said after the match. The coach added that the opponents had packed their defensive zone and relied on direct attacks after winning back possession.

Real Madrid will have the chance to respond in the next round, when they visit Real Sociedad on December 2. Before this defeat, Madrid had won 10 consecutive matches, including games in La Liga and the Champions League.

Sources: cadenaser.com, elpais.com, as.com