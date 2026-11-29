Inter defeated Genoa 4-0 at San Siro in a Serie A matchday 13 fixture and returned to second place in the standings. Christian Chivu's side moved to 32 points, remaining three behind leaders Lazio, who earlier won 2-1 away at Torino. Genoa have 16 points.

Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring in the 29th minute after a pass from Andy Diouf. Ten minutes later, Marcus Thuram doubled the lead, while in added time at the end of the first half, Petar Sučić converted a penalty to make it 3-0. Inter had thus decided the match before the break.

In the 54th minute, Thuram completed the final score and recorded his second goal of the match. Federico Dimarco also sent the ball into Genoa's net, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review for offside. The visitors had two good opportunities midway through the first half through Milutin Osmajić, but goalkeeper Ivan Provedel made decisive interventions.

“Our approach and attitude were the most important things,” Christian Chivu told Sky Sport after the match. The Inter coach stressed that the team had to be positive against an opponent that often starts its matches strongly. “We know that we are the team everyone wants to beat, so we have to stay focused and work hard,” Chivu added.

The victory was Inter's response after the dramatic 4-4 draw with Atalanta in the previous round. The team then also won against Stuttgart in the Champions League, while against Genoa they kept a clean sheet for the second consecutive match. Thuram and Lautaro started together again, and both forwards scored.

Inter and Genoa to meet again in a few days

Inter and Genoa will meet again on December 1, once again in Milan, but this time in the Coppa Italia round of 16. After the cup match, Inter will travel to face Frosinone on December 5 in Serie A, and four days later will play Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Sources: ansa.it, eurosport.it, sky.it