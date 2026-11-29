The fourth game of the World Chess Championship match between Gukesh Dommaraju and Javokhir Sindorov ended in a draw after 34 moves. The Indian champion played with the white pieces but was unable to gain a decisive advantage, leaving the match tied at 2–2.

The game at the Martin Bodmer Foundation near Geneva lasted 3 hours and 35 minutes. The outcome was decided by a threefold repetition of the position after Gukesh began a series of perpetual checks. Thus, all four games since the start of the match have ended without a winner.

Gukesh’s preparation surprised Sindorov

Sindorov chose the Petrov Defence, while Gukesh responded with the rarely used move 5.Be2. According to the Indian Express, the move forced the Uzbek chess player to think for 17 minutes and 58 seconds, his longest hesitation that early in a classical game this year.

Gukesh then quickly played the prepared idea 9.Qb1. “Gukesh had prepared 6...Be7, 7.Nc3, 8.Be3 and 9.Qb1. That is why he thought after 6...a6, but then played 9.Qb1 instantly,” coach Peter Heine Nielsen commented.

However, Sindorov managed to neutralise the pressure and equalise the position. On move 24, Gukesh sacrificed a bishop with check, but his precise calculation led only to perpetual check and a draw.

The next game is on November 29

The fifth game will be played on November 29 at 3:00 p.m. local time in Geneva. Sindorov will have the white pieces. The match consists of up to 14 classical games, with the winner being the first player to reach 7.5 points.

Gukesh is defending the title he won against Ding Liren in December 2024. Sindorov, who won the Candidates Tournament, is the first representative of Uzbekistan to reach a World Championship match. If the score is 7–7 after the 14th game, the champion will be decided by tiebreaks.

Sources: theguardian.com, indianexpress.com, en.chessbase.com