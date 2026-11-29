Nikolay Dishkov delighted the crowd in Burgas with a victory over Mario Vergiev and won the Bulgarian professional boxing title in the light heavyweight division. The Burgas native knocked out his opponent in the fifth round of the main event at MAX FIGHT 67, held at the “Mladost” Hall.

The bout was scheduled for 10 rounds but ended before the halfway point. Dishkov started more aggressively and imposed his pace from the opening minutes. He landed accurate punches from both long and close range, while 38-year-old Vergiev tried to close the distance with a high guard.

Vergiev was rocked several times but did not go down until the fifth round. Dishkov then sent him to the canvas. The CSKA boxer got back to his feet and continued, but he was knocked down again during the next attack. The referee stopped the bout and awarded the victory to the local fighter.

The Burgas Native Wins His First Professional Belt

The victory was Dishkov’s seventh in seven professional boxing bouts. For the 25-year-old fighter, this is the first title of his professional career, after he was also presented before the bout as a six-time national champion in Olympic boxing.

“My ultimate goal is to become world champion,” Dishkov said before the bout in an interview with Sportal.bg. The victory over Vergiev is the most significant result of his professional career so far and preserves his unbeaten status in the ring.

In addition to the national belt, Dishkov also won the inaugural “St. Nicholas” Cup. The award is part of a new initiative by MAX FIGHT and the Municipality of Burgas, under which the boxing bouts from the gala event form part of a joint tournament.

The Title Returns to the Big Stage

The national professional boxing title was last contested in June 2023. Vladimir Georgiev then defeated Zdravko Popov by unanimous decision in a 12-round bout at MAX FIGHT 54 in Plovdiv.

Dishkov’s next challenge has already been outlined. According to MAX FIGHT organizer Lyuben Dzhubrilov, the winner of the title bout must defend it against Georgi Tanchev in May 2027 in Plovdiv.

The main card of MAX FIGHT 67 featured a total of eight bouts across four combat sports. Among the other results, Denis Tsapu knocked out Burak Poyraz in the second round, while Kristian Navin defeated Vasil Hristov by decision.

Sources: sportal.bg, mma.bg, burgasonline.bg