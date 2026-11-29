Mehdi Bagour, the Marseille fan shown in footage holding a pole and attacking Levski supporters before the match between the two teams, took part in an advertising campaign by the French club and Puma. Bagour, who presents himself on social media as „Mehdi Acab“, was part of the „More than a Classique“ („More Than a Derby“) campaign, launched in October 2018.

The campaign was created ahead of the Marseille–Paris Saint-Germain derby and was part of the first season of the partnership between Puma and the Marseille club. The advertising video highlighted Marseille’s history and identity, as well as the role of its supporters for the club. It contrasted Paris Saint-Germain’s financial power with Marseille’s traditions; at the time, Marseille was the only French club to have won the UEFA Champions League.

Bagour became recognizable after footage of attacks on Bulgarian fans at the „Vélodrome“ was circulated. According to a Sportal report, the footage shows the man in a green jacket attacking Levski supporters. The Frenchman has Algerian roots, while the „ACAB“ he uses is an abbreviation popular among football ultras and also known through the numerical code 1312.

The match ended in a narrow Marseille victory

The Europa League fifth-round match on November 26 ended 1–0 in favor of the hosts. Amine Gouiri converted a penalty in the 28th minute. Levski remained on seven points in the league phase, and its next match in the competition will be a home game against Lillestrøm on December 10.

The incidents in the stands sparked reactions outside France as well. Lazio supporters displayed a banner targeting Marseille fans before the visit to Torino, while the ultras of Inter and Napoli also made their position clear. Some Lazio and Levski supporters have maintained friendly relations for many years.

UEFA appointed disciplinary inspectors to investigate the events and the available evidence. „Violence, aggression and hatred have no place in football,“ the European football governing body said. The French prosecutor’s office launched two investigations, while any potential sanctions will be determined after the disciplinary proceedings are concluded.

Sources: sportal.bg, btvsport.bg