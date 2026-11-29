Ipswich and Aston Villa drew 2-2 at “Portman Road” in a match from the 12th round of the Premier League. The visitors took the lead twice, but the hosts found a response and earned a point that ended their run of two consecutive league defeats.

Alison opened the scoring in the 16th minute after a pass from Johan Manzambi. Ipswich responded immediately, with Emerson equalising just two minutes later. In the 26th minute, João Gomes restored Aston Villa’s lead with an acrobatic finish following a corner from John McGinn.

The final 2-2 score was set in the 56th minute. Julio Enciso broke down the right flank of the visitors’ defence and crossed for Leif Davis, who scored with a header. Late on, Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton saved efforts from McGinn and Pau Torres, while Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Zion Suzuki kept out a long-range shot from Enciso.

O’Neil: A fair result and a good point

Ipswich manager Gary O’Neil told the BBC that his team had shown character despite falling behind twice. “A fair result and a good point for us,” he said.

O’Neil pointed out that Aston Villa had enjoyed more possession, but Ipswich had maintained its threat in attack. In his view, the team must improve defensively without losing its aggressive style. Leif Davis also highlighted the team’s reaction and told Sky Sports that the players had shown character after the disappointing defeat by Tottenham.

Emery sees improvement but also missed opportunities

Unai Emery accepted the draw as a fair result, but stressed that Aston Villa had created enough chances to win. “We have to keep moving forward,” the Spanish coach told Premier League TV.

Emery noted that the attacking play had been better compared with the recent matches against Galatasaray and Sunderland. However, he admitted that his team had made mistakes for both of Ipswich’s goals, including after a set piece.

The draw was Aston Villa’s fourth in a row in the Premier League, while their winless run in all competitions reached seven matches. At the same time, the team remains unbeaten in eight consecutive league games. beIN Sports’ analysis recorded 21 shots for the visitors compared with 14 for Ipswich, but the hosts made more effective use of their key moments.

According to the BBC’s analysis, Ipswich have lost only two of their six home matches this season. However, the team continues to concede in each of their last 31 Premier League matches.

Ipswich will visit Coventry on 1 December, while Aston Villa will host Everton a day later.

Sources: aol.com, prod.beinsports.com, birminghamworld.uk