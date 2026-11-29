Manchester United lost 0-4 to Brentford at “Old Trafford” and sparked a new wave of criticism in Britain. Callum Wilson scored twice before half-time, while Christopher Ajer and Kevin Schade added two more goals late on. For Brentford, this was their first victory at United’s stadium since 1937.

The defeat left Manchester United 19th in the Premier League with eight points from 12 matches. The team have now gone 10 consecutive league games without a win, the longest such run for the club since the period between November 1989 and February 1990. If Crystal Palace beat Hull City, United will find themselves bottom of the table.

Historic negative statistics

According to figures cited by “The Guardian”, Manchester United have lost two consecutive league matches while conceding at least four goals for the first time since December 1963. The team are also the first in Premier League history to concede at least two goals in seven consecutive halves.

The club have conceded at least four goals in three consecutive matches for the first time since November and December 1961. United have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their first 12 games of the season – a run that had not occurred since the 1930/31 season, when the team finished bottom of the top flight.

“The Guardian” noted that new manager Mauricio Pochettino had begun his tenure with two 0-4 defeats. He is only the second manager in Premier League history to lose his first two matches in charge of a team by a margin of at least four goals.

Pochettino: This is the reality

After the match, Pochettino admitted that his job was harder than expected. “This is a difficult moment. The result is painful, but this is the reality and we have to accept it,” the Argentine said, as quoted by “Sky Sports”.

The manager pointed to a lack of confidence as one of the team’s problems. Brentford had four shots on target and scored four goals. Pochettino added that United must become more consistent because at the moment they show good spells only for short periods.

The reaction from the stands was fierce. The fans booed the players after the final whistle and chanted that they did not deserve to wear the shirt. In their analysis, “Sky Sports” described the defence, midfield and attack as equally problematic, while “The Independent” headlined its commentary with a warning that relegation now appears to be a real danger.

United will have the opportunity to end their negative run on 2 December, when they visit Newcastle. The team will then host Coventry, while on 8 December they face RB Leipzig at home in the Champions League.

Sources: skysports.com, theguardian.com, the-independent.com