Paris Saint-Germain extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a 2-0 home win over Lorient. The victory at “Parc des Princes” was the champions’ ninth consecutive league win and left them six points clear of second-placed Paris FC, “Le Parisien” reported. Senny Mayulu opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, while Ousmane Dembélé sealed all three points in the 67th.

The match was the first in which Dembélé had started for PSG in around a month. The forward scored after the break, while coach Luis Enrique also singled out Mayulu after the match. “Senny Mayulu is flying!” said the Spanish coach, quoted by “Le Parisien”.

Le Mans turn it around against Lille late on

Le Mans beat Lille 2-1 in a match decided by the hosts in the final minutes. Louis Mafouta put the team from Sarthe ahead in added time at the end of the first half, heading home a cross from the right.

Lille equalised in the 61st minute through Ayase Ueda. The Japanese striker received a pass from Ngal’ayel Mukau and headed home to restore parity. The visitors had a chance to complete the comeback, but in the 88th minute Antoine Rabillard scored with a powerful strike to give Le Mans all three points. The details of the match and the goals were confirmed in Lille’s match report.

The defeat halted Lille’s momentum, after they had beaten Bayern 2-1 in the Champions League just four days earlier. After 12 rounds, the team remain on 21 points, while Lorient have 16 and Le Mans have 14. PSG are top with 29 points after their win over Lorient.

Upcoming matches

PSG will continue their defence of top spot with an away match against Toulouse on 4 December. A day later, Lille will host Auxerre, Lorient will visit Strasbourg, and Le Mans will face Paris FC. The direct clash between Lorient and Lille is also scheduled for 13 December. The schedule was published by the Ligue de Football Professionnel.

Sources: leparisien.fr, lemonde.fr, sofascore.com