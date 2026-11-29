Athletic Bilbao beat Málaga 4-3 in a La Liga matchday 14 fixture, but coach Edin Terzic was unhappy with the way his team finished the game. The Basques led 4-1 at half-time, but after two goals from Adrián Niño in the second half, the hosts set up a dramatic finale at “La Rosaleda.” “I am pleased with the three points, but I am very angry about our performance in the second half,” Terzic told Cadena SER.

Athletic started strongly and scored four goals before the break. Oihan Sancet opened the scoring in the 26th minute, Álex Berenguer doubled the lead seven minutes later, and Nico Williams made it 3-1 in the 37th minute. Hugo Rincón scored in the 43rd minute. In between, Jens Cajuste had brought Málaga back into the game with a goal in the 35th minute.

“We do not want to see a second half like that”

After the break, Málaga changed its approach and began causing greater problems for its opponents. Adrián Niño scored to make it 2-4 in the 48th minute, and in the 82nd minute he took advantage of a misplaced back-pass from Aymeric Laporte to goalkeeper Unai Simón to complete the scoring. Towards the end, Rafa Rodríguez hit the post, while the hosts had a chance to level the score.

“In the first half we saw the potential this team has, while in the second we saw where we are at the moment,” Terzic commented. He added that the players needed to be more consistent and that their performance after the break must not be repeated either in matches or in training.

Sancet: The win must serve as a lesson for us

Sancet, who scored the opening goal, also admitted that Athletic had lost control of the game. “The aim was to win and we achieved it, but there is still a bitter taste. This must serve as a lesson for us,” the midfielder told AS. He added that the goal could help him regain his confidence after he had not scored since September 5.

From the Málaga camp, Funes attributed the hosts’ strong reaction to the support from the stands, but admitted that the team had once again dropped points after a poor start. “Here, it is not enough to compete for 45, 60 or 70 minutes, because in the end you fail to win,” the coach said, as quoted by AS. Málaga are still without a win this season.

The next matches and the response to racism

Athletic will visit Numancia in the second round of the Copa del Rey, after which they will host Real Madrid at “San Mamés” in La Liga. After the match, the Bilbao club condemned racist abuse directed at Iñaki and Nico Williams from the stands at “La Rosaleda.” Málaga announced that a supporter had been identified and that his season ticket had been temporarily suspended pending clarification of the case.

Sources: as.com, cadenaser.com, elpais.com