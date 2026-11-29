The Championship has a four-way tie at the top after Saturday’s matches. Middlesbrough, Wolverhampton, West Bromwich and Stoke City have 35 points each after 18 games, with their positions determined by goal difference. Middlesbrough remain leaders with a +12 goal difference, ahead of Wolverhampton on +12, West Bromwich on +11 and Stoke on +7.

West Bromwich took advantage of home field and defeated Bristol City 1-0. West Ham also secured a narrow victory – 1-0 against Stoke, who remained in fourth place despite the defeat. Wrexham beat Portsmouth by the same score, while Blackburn won 1-0 against Charlton.

The highest-scoring match was in Birmingham, where Bolton defeated the hosts 4-2. Birmingham took the lead through Christoph Klarer in the eighth minute, but in the 28th minute goalkeeper James Beadle was sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area. Samuel Iling-Junior equalised before half-time, and after the break Ruben Rodrigues and Atsuki Ito put Bolton ahead. Ethan Laird’s own goal in stoppage time completed the final score.

“Obviously, the game changed a lot. A red card that early means a long time that you have to get through with ten men,” said Birmingham manager Chris Davies.

Following the defeat, Birmingham remained fifth with 32 points. Southampton are sixth with 31 points, having had four points deducted from their tally. Queens Park Rangers are seventh with 29 points after a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United. Blackburn occupy eighth place with 28 points.

The race for the playoffs remains open

West Ham, Sheffield United and Swansea have 27 points each, but Swansea have played 17 matches and can move ahead of their rivals with a win in Sunday’s Welsh derby against Cardiff. Portsmouth have 26 points, while Norwich and Blackburn have 26 and 28 respectively, leaving the playoff positions tightly grouped.

At the bottom, Burnley escaped from Millwall with a 1-0 victory and now have 14 points. Preston have 13 points after a 1-1 draw with Norwich, while Derby remain bottom with 11 points following a goalless draw with Watford. The gap between the bottom side and the relegation safety zone is five points.

Two more matches ended without a winner – Lincoln and Wolverhampton drew 0-0, while Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United exchanged a goal apiece. The next league fixture is Swansea – Cardiff, which could change the standings around the playoff positions.

Sources: skysports.com, cbssports.com, theguardian.com