Celtic will try to reclaim first place in the Scottish Premiership when they visit Hearts at Tynecastle Park. The match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. local time, and interest in it has grown following Rangers’ dramatic 2–1 victory over Falkirk.

Rangers secured all three points in the ninth minute of stoppage time. Falkirk took the lead in the 37th minute through Jacob Murrell, who converted a penalty. The hosts equalised in the 85th minute with a goal from substitute Kevin Csoboth, while Ryan Naderi sealed the victory with a second attempt from the spot.

Naderi’s first attempt was saved by goalkeeper Scott Bain, but the penalty was retaken after VAR determined that the goalkeeper had moved off his goal line. The striker made no mistake with his second attempt. Rangers therefore moved to the top, two points ahead of Celtic, and extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 15 matches. It was the team’s 10th consecutive league victory.

Celtic seek response after defeat by Falkirk

Celtic head into the match with four consecutive victories in all competitions. In their last fixture, Martin O'Neill’s side beat Torense 2–1 in the Europa League, having previously defeated St Mirren and Kilmarnock in the league. Between those matches, however, the champions lost 2–0 away to Falkirk on 1 November.

O'Neill described the upcoming away match as “very difficult”, while his squad also have concerns over Benjamin Nygren’s fitness. Celtic will try to avoid a third consecutive away match without a victory at Tynecastle.

Hearts seek reaction after defeat by Monaco

The hosts lost 3–2 to Monaco in the Conference League on Thursday, conceding the decisive goal in stoppage time. In the league, however, Hearts achieved an impressive 8–0 victory over Dundee and have scored in 21 consecutive league matches.

The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a resounding 7–1 victory for Celtic on 18 October. Hearts will be looking for a different result in Edinburgh, while Celtic need a win to move back above Rangers. A draw or defeat would leave the visitors behind their rivals at the top.

Sources: skysports.com