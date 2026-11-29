PSV Eindhoven defeated Go Ahead Eagles 4–0 to strengthen their position at the top of the Eredivisie. Filip Kostić opened the scoring in the 31st minute, and five minutes later Ruben van Bommel doubled the hosts’ lead.

The visitors had chances to get back into the match, particularly at the start of the second half, but PSV goalkeeper Matěj Kovář made several important saves against efforts from Victor Edvardsen, Mathis Suray and Erık Fłatakēr. According to Dutch media outlet NOS, it was the Czech goalkeeper’s interventions that preserved the hosts’ lead.

PSV settled the match in the final minutes. Van Bommel scored his second goal in the 86th minute, while Kiliann Sildillia headed in the final 4–0 in the 90th minute. The striker Van Bommel now has six league goals.

The controversial moment surrounding the second goal

PSV’s second goal-scoring move sparked a brief controversy, as coach Peter Bosz quickly passed the ball during a throw-in before Kostić continued the attack. NOS sought an opinion from the Royal Netherlands Football Association, which deemed the action permissible.

“If an official of a team touches the ball while it is leaving the field of play, the referee awards an indirect free kick,” the KNVB rule states.

In this particular situation, however, the association determined that the ball had not been touched in a manner requiring play to be stopped, and the goal stood.

Feyenoord and Ajax face off in the derby

Following the victory, PSV have 32 points from 14 matches and lead Ajax by four points, with Ajax having played 13 games. Feyenoord have 25 points ahead of their home game against the Amsterdam side.

The Feyenoord–Ajax derby will be played today at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam. Kick-off is at 2:30 p.m. local time, or 3:30 p.m. Bulgarian time. A win for Ajax would bring the team closer to the leaders, while a Feyenoord victory would reduce the gap to the teams at the top.

Sources: nos.nl