Bayern Munich failed to beat Hamburger SV, drawing 0-0 away from home in the 11th round of the Bundesliga. The champions played the entire second half with ten men after captain Joshua Kimmich was shown a straight red card in the 44th minute. The draw left Bayern second on 23 points, while Borussia Dortmund remained top with 24 ahead of their Sunday match against Bayer Leverkusen.

Kimmich was sent off after pulling Alexander Rössing-Lelesiit by the hair during a stoppage in play. After the match, the captain took responsibility. “In this situation, it is completely unforgivable. I have to apologize to the team. It was very, very stupid,” he told Sportschau. It was the second red card of his professional career.

Bayern dominated possession but failed to threaten the goal

German analysis focused not only on the sending-off but also on Bayern’s poor attacking performance. Vincent Kompany’s side had 73 percent possession, but failed to register a single shot on target against Hamburg. According to the Bundesliga’s official statistics, the expected goals were 0.81 for the hosts compared with 0.47 for Bayern.

For Bayern, this was their third consecutive match without a win following a 1-1 league draw with Cologne and a 2-1 defeat to Lille in the Champions League. German public broadcaster Sportschau described the situation surrounding the champions as unusually difficult. Sporting director Max Eberl defended the players, saying: “I am extremely proud of the team,” while adding that there is currently “a lot of noise” around the club.

Bayern nevertheless extended their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga to 26 matches, but the result in Hamburg intensified criticism of the team’s performance and Kompany’s decisions. The side is further weakened by injuries to Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and other players. On December 1, Bayern will host Hertha in the last 16 of the German Cup.

Paderborn and Cologne record emphatic wins

The highest-scoring match on Saturday was played in Paderborn, where the hosts thrashed Schalke 8-1. Stefano Marino scored Paderborn’s first hat-trick in the Bundesliga, while Deniz Zeitler became the club’s youngest goalscorer in Germany’s top flight at the age of 19 years and 96 days.

Cologne defeated Elversberg 5-0. Marius Bülter scored his first Bundesliga hat-trick, and the two teams are now level on points. In the other Saturday matches, Mainz beat Union Berlin 2-1, while Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt drew 2-2.

Sources: sportschau.de, eurosport.de, sport.sky.de