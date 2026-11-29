Hertha are continuing confidently on their way back to the German Bundesliga. The Berliners thrashed Karlsruhe 4–0 at the Olympiastadion and remain unbeaten in the 2. Bundesliga after 13 rounds. The team have 37 points from 12 wins and one draw, while their lead over second-placed Nuremberg is 13 points.

Josip Brekalo opened the scoring in the 41st minute after a pass from Kevin Sessa. Hertha settled the match immediately after the break. Sebastian Grönning scored to make it 2–0 in the 50th minute, and seven minutes later he found the net again following a combination with Brekalo. In the 64th minute, Brekalo completed the final score at 4–0 with a follow-up after the visitors’ goalkeeper had made a save.

The difference between the two teams can also be seen in their performances this season. Hertha have scored 33 goals and conceded just 9, while Karlsruhe have scored 15 and conceded 28. Following the defeat, the team from Karlsruhe remained in 16th place with 12 points.

Record start for the Berliners

The victory over Karlsruhe confirmed Hertha’s strongest start in the club’s professional history. After the 12th round, the Berliners already had 34 points—more than in any of their previous campaigns after the same number of matches. The Bundesliga noted at the time that this was also the best start in the history of the unified 2. Bundesliga.

Hertha’s previous best tally after 12 matches came in the 2010/11 season, when the team had collected 26 points and went on to win promotion to the top flight at the end of the campaign. The current squad surpassed that mark by eight points before the end of the first half of the season.

Clash with Bayern up next

„We lost a lot of players and had to change our philosophy. Our confidence grew from match to match and from win to win,“ Sebastian Grönning told the Bundesliga.

Hertha will not have much time to rest. On 1 December, the Berliners will visit Bayern Munich in the German Cup round of 16. Four days later, the 2. Bundesliga leaders will also face Hannover 96 away from home in the 14th round of the league.

After the match against Hannover, Hertha will host Darmstadt on 12 December, before visiting St. Pauli on 19 December. These matches will be the team’s last league fixtures before the winter break.

Sources: bundesliga.com