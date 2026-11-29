Rapid Vienna extended their lead at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga to nine points after a 3-2 victory away to Austria Lustenau. The capital club collected 39 points from 14 matches and will await the result of Sunday's clash between Red Bull Salzburg and LASK to find out whether their advantage will be maintained.

Tonni Adamsen put the visitors ahead in the 29th minute, while Dominik Weixelbraun equalised four minutes later. Peter Nosa Dahl restored Rapid's lead late in the first half, and Adamsen scored his second goal shortly after the break. Seydou Diarra pulled one back in the 60th minute, but the hosts could not find an equaliser.

“It was too close towards the end, and we had a lot of chances. The lead should have been bigger,” Rapid coach Johannes Hoff Thorup told Sky Sport Austria. He added that he was pleased with the players' fighting spirit, but not with the way the team had allowed Lustenau to remain in the match.

Thirteenth win in 14 rounds

The victory was Rapid's 13th in the first 14 rounds. The Vienna side have suffered just one defeat, scoring 45 goals and conceding 11. Their league winning streak has reached nine consecutive victories, while across all competitions the team now have 11 wins in a row.

The upcoming match in Salzburg has direct significance for the title race. The hosts are second with 30 points, while LASK occupy third place with 28. A Salzburg victory would cut the gap to Rapid to six points. A win for LASK would take them to 31 points and bring them within eight points of the leaders, while a draw would leave both challengers behind the Vienna side.

Rapid await LASK in their next home match

After the derby between Salzburg and LASK, Rapid will host LASK in their next home league match. Before the winter break, the Vienna side also have a fixture against Ried.

The victory in Lustenau is another step towards Rapid's first title since 2008. However, the team must preserve their lead in the remaining rounds, with the first test for the challengers coming in the match in Salzburg.

Sources: skysportaustria.at, heute.at, derstandard.at