Barcelona have the opportunity to increase their lead at the top of La Liga when they visit Deportivo in the 14th round. The Catalans sit first with 36 points from 13 matches, while Real Madrid remain on 33 points after their 1–2 home defeat to Alavés.

A win at the Riazor Stadium will put Barcelona six points ahead of their great rivals. A draw would leave them four points clear, while a defeat would keep the gap between the two teams at three points. Atlético Madrid are second with 34 points from 14 matches and also remain in contention for the top positions.

Flick expects a difficult match in La Coruña

Deportivo are 12th with 15 points from 13 matches. The newcomers to the top flight have three wins, six draws and four defeats, having conceded 17 goals since the start of the season. The hosts will try to stop the highest-scoring team in the league, who have scored 51 goals in 13 matches.

“We will focus on beating Deportivo,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said ahead of the match. The German manager once again stressed that he has enough quality in the squad despite the busy schedule.

Flick confirmed that Lamine Yamal, Andreas Christensen and Rodri will travel to La Coruña and could play. Marc Bernal and Alejandro Balde, however, will not be available. The decision on the starting lineup will be made after Barcelona’s Champions League match against Sabah in Baku.

The Catalans return to “Riazor” after eight years

Barcelona won their most recent league match 3–2 against Villarreal on 22 November. Before that, the team defeated Atlético Madrid 2–1 away, while they also recorded a victory in the Champions League between the two matches.

The upcoming match also has a historical context. Barcelona will return to “Riazor” for the first time in eight years, after Deportivo spent a period outside Spain’s top flight. The hosts returned to La Liga this season and have so far performed solidly for a team fighting to establish itself in the middle of the standings.

The match between Deportivo and Barcelona is scheduled for 16:15 local time on Sunday. With a win, the visitors will take advantage of Real Madrid’s slip-up to take another step in the title race.

Sources: channelnewsasia.com, cadenaser.com, as.com