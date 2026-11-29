Almería and Castellón are the first two teams to start looking like favourites for promotion to Spain’s La Liga 2. Almería are top with 35 points from 15 matches, while Castellón have 33 points from 14 games and still have a postponed fixture to play. The gap between the two sides is small, but their advantage over the rest is already noticeable.

Almería have won five of their last six league matches and have 11 victories in total since the start of the season. The team have scored 29 goals, while striker Miguel de la Fuente is the division’s leading scorer with nine goals. Their latest success was a 3-2 away win over Ceuta, where Sergio Arribas scored twice and Chumi secured the victory with a goal in the 72nd minute.

Castellón have impressed above all with their defence. The team have conceded just five goals in 14 matches and have recorded 10 wins, three draws and one defeat. In their latest match, they beat Eldense 2-0, while a five-game unbeaten run has kept them in the automatic promotion places.

The key test is at Son Moix

Castellón visit Mallorca on Sunday. The hosts are eighth with 24 points from 14 matches and could move closer to the top with a win. Ahead of the match, Castellón coach Pablo Hernández said: “We are going to Mallorca for the three points.”

The match is also important because of Castellón’s schedule. Over the next 35 days, the team must play seven competitive matches, including a Copa del Rey fixture. Five of their next six league games are against opponents from the top eight. After Mallorca, they will face Almería, Eibar, Córdoba, Granada and Oviedo. On 6 December, Castellón will host Almería, and three days later they will play their postponed match against Eibar.

Girona lost ground, Eibar are back in the race

Girona remain third with 27 points, but their 3-2 defeat to Eldense ended their positive run and increased the pressure on the team. Eibar also have 27 points, but climbed to fourth place after a convincing 3-0 win over Burgos. Granada are fifth with 27 points from 14 matches, while Burgos occupy sixth place with the same tally. Thus, four teams are in close proximity to the promotion play-off places.

Behind them are Las Palmas with 26 points, and Córdoba and Sporting Gijón with 23 each. Las Palmas won 4-1 against Andorra, while Sporting lost 2-0 to Las Palmas in the previous round and now visit leaders Almería. These results show that the leading group could expand, but for now Almería and Castellón are the only teams to have pulled clear through consistency and results.

After Sunday’s matches, the picture could change, especially if Castellón lose at Mallorca or Almería fail to beat Sporting. For now, however, the two leaders have the strongest starting position for a direct return to La Liga, while Girona, Eibar, Granada, Burgos and Mallorca are emerging as the main play-off contenders.

Sources: as.com, cadenaser.com