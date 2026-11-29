Lech Poznań remain at the top of Poland’s Ekstraklasa ahead of the remaining matches from the 16th round. The team have 35 points from 14 games and lead second-placed Górnik Zabrze by one point, with Górnik having already played all of their matches in the round. Piast Gliwice are third with 28 points, while Legia Warsaw occupy fourth place with 27 points and a home game to come.

On Friday, Piast won 2:1 away to Raków Częstochowa, while Górnik prevailed 3:2 against Wisła Płock. As a result, the two teams maintained their positions in the upper part of the table, but Legia can move closer to third place with a win against Wieczysta Kraków.

Lech defend their position at the top

Lech Poznań host Pogoń Szczecin on Sunday at 14:45. The hosts have 35 points and a goal difference of 35:13, while Pogoń have 24 points but have played only 14 matches. The team from Szczecin go into the game following a 1:2 defeat to Śląsk Wrocław in the previous round.

Pogoń coach Oscar García kept his job and is preparing the team for the difficult away fixture in Poznań. Before the match, he described Lech as a strong team that stand out for their organisation and the way they control games. The match is also important because of Pogoń’s schedule, with the team having two games in hand over some of their direct rivals.

Legia seek a home victory

At 17:30, Legia Warsaw host newcomers Wieczysta Kraków. The capital club have 27 points, while the visitors are bottom with 11. The difference in the standings is significant, but Wieczysta have already shown that they can cause problems, including with their victory over Motor Lublin in the previous round.

“I think we will be ready to win the three points at home tomorrow,” Legia coach Marek Papszun said ahead of the match. He stressed that the opponents have greater potential than their position in the table suggests.

Legia have 27 points from 15 matches and, with a win, will draw level with Piast on points, but will remain behind them because of the lower number of victories at this stage. Wisła Kraków are fifth with 26 points after drawing 1:1 with Motor Lublin. GKS Katowice also have 24 points after a convincing 3:0 win against Śląsk.

The battle at the bottom remains open

Sunday’s final match is Jagiellonia Białystok – Radomiak Radom at 20:15. Jagiellonia have 21 points and can move closer to the European places, while Radomiak are 16th with 15 points.

Widzew Łódź moved out of the relegation zone after a 2:0 victory over Zagłębie Lubin. The team are 12th with 17 points. Below them are Cracovia, Raków, Wisła Płock and Radomiak with 15 points each, Śląsk with 13 and Wieczysta with 11. The round will conclude on Monday with Korona Kielce – Cracovia, giving the hosts an opportunity to increase their advantage over the danger zone.

Sources: sport.pl, sport.tvp.pl, dns1.radioszczecin.pl