Slavia Prague are heading towards a third consecutive Czech Chance Liga title after their main rivals Sparta Prague and Viktoria Plzeň have already fallen significantly behind. The leaders have 37 points from 15 matches, with a record of 11 wins and four draws, and are still unbeaten. The team’s goal difference is 38:8.

Sparta are fifth with 24 points, while Viktoria Plzeň are seventh with 23. This means the gap between Slavia and the two clubs traditionally involved in the title race is now 13 and 14 points respectively. Meanwhile, Mladá Boleslav are second with 31 points, and Slovan Liberec occupy third place with 30 points, having played one match fewer than the leaders.

Sparta Change Coach After Another Blow

Sparta lost 1:3 at home to Slovan Liberec on 22 November. The defeat led to Brian Priske’s dismissal, while sporting director Tomáš Rosický also left the club. On 27 November, Ronny Deila was appointed as the team’s new head coach.

The change comes at a time when Sparta have recorded just one win in their last eight matches, according to an analysis by iDNES. The Norwegian coach will make his debut away against bottom side Zlín, who have just three points and are still without a win.

Viktoria Plzeň have also lost momentum. The team drew 1:1 with Sparta in their head-to-head clash on 8 November, having already fallen significantly behind before then. The draw benefited Slavia most of all, as they maintained their distance from both rivals.

What Lies Ahead in Round 16

On Sunday, Slavia host Baník Ostrava at 13:00. The visitors are in the bottom half of the table and have 14 points from 14 matches, but have a postponed fixture against Slovan Liberec scheduled for 2 December. A Slavia win would increase the pressure on their pursuers and preserve the team’s perfect home record in the title race.

At 15:00, Zbrojovka Brno host Viktoria Plzeň, while Jablonec face Pardubice. The evening match at 18:00 is Zlín – Sparta, which will be Deila’s first official test in charge of the capital club. The schedule gives Liberec and Mladá Boleslav an opportunity to temporarily maintain a closer distance to Slavia, but neither appears to be a team capable of controlling the title race at this point.

The data confirms the gap between the leaders and their pursuers. Football Meets Data assessed Slavia’s chances of winning the title at 95 percent, while the model gave Liberec three percent and Sparta two percent. “Slavia Prague are the overwhelming favourites for the Czech title,” was the summary of the analysis.

The Battle Will Continue After the Winter Break

Slavia will not be awarded the title early. There are still matches remaining until the end of the regular season, with the first phase continuing through Round 18 in December. The spring phase begins on 30 January 2027, after which a five-round competition will determine the champions and the remaining European places.

Slavia’s immediate goal is therefore to preserve their lead, while Sparta must salvage their season in the battle for a place in the top group, and Viktoria Plzeň must make up the deficit. At this stage, however, the question in the Czech Republic is no longer who the title favourites are, but whether anyone will manage to turn Slavia’s huge lead into a genuine contest.

Sources: tn.nova.cz, idnes.cz, irozhlas.cz