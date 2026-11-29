Eight points separate Dunajská Streda and Slovan Bratislava at the top of Slovakia’s Niké Liga after 16 rounds. DAC are leaders with 42 points, unbeaten with 13 wins and three draws. Slovan have 34 points, the same as third-placed Žilina, but occupy second place thanks to their superior statistics.

Dunajská Streda maintained their lead after a 1-1 away draw against Podbrezová. Robert Klaus admitted that his team had a difficult second half and that the hosts deserved to score. “We can be happy that we did not lose,” said the DAC coach. After the match, his team remained the only unbeaten side in the league, with a goal difference of 46:10.

Slovan responded with a 3-0 home win over Košice. All the goals came after the break: Kenan Bajrić opened the scoring in the 66th minute, Alexei Maroš doubled the lead six minutes later, and César Blackman completed the final score in the 78th minute. The champions thus extended their unbeaten run in the league to 10 matches.

The First Serious Change After Eight Titles

The question of whether Slovan’s dominance is coming to an end remains open, as the season has not yet reached its decisive phase. The table, however, shows the capital club facing its most serious challenge in years. In May, Slovan won their eighth consecutive title and their 16th Slovak championship overall, extending their own record.

Now the difference is not only in the points. DAC have 13 wins from 16 matches and have conceded just 10 goals. Slovan have scored 36 goals, but have lost twice and conceded 15. At the same time, Žilina also have 34 points, meaning the league leaders have two pursuers.

The early head-to-head encounter has already given Dunajská Streda an advantage. On September 5, DAC beat Slovan 2-0, with the victory ending the club’s run of four consecutive defeats against their capital-city rivals in the previous season. Slovan won all the matches between the two teams then and went on to claim the title.

Another Head-to-Head Clash Awaits

In the next round, Slovan will visit Zemplín Michalovce, while Dunajská Streda will host Skalica. The two matches offer the leaders a chance to preserve or change the gap before their direct meeting on December 13 in Bratislava.

If DAC maintain their unbeaten start and Slovan fail to close the gap, the title race will enter the winter break with an unusual picture for recent years. The Slovak champions still have time to return to the battle, but for the first time in eight seasons they do not control the title race.

Sources: sportnet.sme.sk, tasr.sk