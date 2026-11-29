Ferencváros will try to close the gap on the leaders in the Hungarian league when they host Zalaegerszeg in round 15. The match at „Groupama Arena“ is on Sunday at 14:15.

Before the match, the capital club are fourth with 23 points from 13 games. ETO Győr lead the standings with 27 points from 15 matches, followed by Debrecen with 26 points, also from 15 games. Puskás Akadémia are third with 24 points from 14 matches. Thus, Ferencváros have two games in hand over the top two teams and one game in hand over Puskás Akadémia.

Defeat by ETO left the team in fourth place

Ferencváros go into the match after a 1:3 defeat by ETO Győr on November 21. Before that, the team recorded home wins over MTK Budapest by 5:0 and Paks by 2:0, won 2:0 away at Vasas and drew 1:1 with Kisvárda.

Ferencváros’ overall league record is six wins, five draws and two defeats, with a goal difference of 23:13. The team’s top scorer is Yusuf Bamidele with five goals. Kristoffer Zachariassen has four goals, while Marius Corbu has three.

With a win against Zalaegerszeg, Ferencváros will reach 26 points and move to within one point of ETO Győr. The next opportunity to make up ground will come as early as December 3, when the postponed match against Budapest Honvéd will be played.

Zalaegerszeg looking for points in Budapest

The visitors are 10th with 14 points from 14 matches. They have four wins, two draws and eight defeats. In their last five league games, Zalaegerszeg have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat.

The first match between the two teams this season ended in a 1:0 win for Ferencváros in Zalaegerszeg. However, the home side’s prospects are also linked to their home form in the last round, when ETO won 3:1 at „Groupama Arena“.

„Our goal is clear: we want to win,“ Zalaegerszeg coach Filipe Celikkaya said before the match. He stressed that his team would need maximum concentration, disciplined play and efficiency in front of goal.

Zalaegerszeg also have additional motivation from their previous matches in Budapest. In October 2025, the team won 2:1 at Ferencváros, with the winning goal scored by José Calderón.

Sources: rangado.hu, nemzetisport.hu, m4sport.hu