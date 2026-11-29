The Houston Rockets routed the Philadelphia 76ers 131-93 in the most convincing result from the latest NBA games. The 38-point margin was the largest in the five games completed on the schedule.

The Rockets won every quarter, taking a 36-26 lead in the first and a 38-18 advantage in the last. Philadelphia finished with 93 points, while Houston surpassed the 130-point mark. The game was between two of the teams with the best records in the Eastern and Western Conferences.

The Milwaukee Bucks recorded a 119-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Brooklyn Nets edged the Charlotte Hornets 118-116 in the closest game of the evening, while the Chicago Bulls prevailed over the Indiana Pacers 108-107.

Orlando decided the game before halftime

The Orlando Magic handled the Washington Wizards 116-91. The Magic led 68-38 at halftime, while Jevon Carter scored 17 points, all of them in the first two quarters. Franz Wagner finished with 23 points, while Tristan da Silva added 22 after making six three-pointers.

Orlando dished out 34 assists and made 18 three-pointers on 38 attempts. “When you get everyone involved in the game, everybody gets a chance to feel good,” Carter said after the game.

It was revenge for Orlando after its loss to Washington in the previous meeting between the two teams. The Magic snapped a two-game losing streak, while the Wizards once again made a poor start and were unable to get back into the game.

14 games on the next schedule

Fourteen games are scheduled for the next matchday. They include Cleveland Cavaliers - Miami Heat, Boston Celtics - San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers - Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns - Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers - Golden State Warriors.

Sources: onsportsnow.com, cmg-cmg-tv-10070-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com