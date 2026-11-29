Roma host Monza at the „Olimpico“ in a Serie A matchday 13 fixture that could return the hosts to second place in the standings. Following Lazio and Inter's victories on Saturday, the Romans are third with 30 points, while Inter are second with 32. A win for Roma would give them 33 points and see them overtake the Milanese side once again.

Lazio remain leaders with 35 points after their 2–1 victory over Torino. Roma, however, are the only team, along with their city rivals, that have yet to lose a match this season. Gian Piero Gasperini's side have nine wins and three draws, while their last four league matches have ended in victory.

Roma are chasing a historic goalscoring record

The hosts have scored 36 goals in the first 12 rounds. According to Serie A statistics, this is the best record at this stage of the league since the 1990/91 season. The previous best mark belonged to Juventus, who had scored 35 goals in the 2017/18 season.

Donyell Malen leads the goalscoring chart with 12 goals in 11 appearances. The Dutchman is one goal ahead of Monza striker Gustavo Varela, who has 11 goals. The match at the „Olimpico“ will pit two of the most prolific players in the Italian top flight against each other.

Monza arrive after a turnaround in form

The visitors are 14th with 10 points, accumulated from three wins, one draw and eight defeats. Monza ended a run of four consecutive losses with a 3–0 victory over Fiorentina, with Varela scoring twice.

As visitors, Ivan Jurić's side are still without a win. Monza have collected just one point from their six away matches, but have managed to score in each of those games. „Roma are title contenders, and at the „Olimpico“ every team takes a great risk,“ Jurić said ahead of the match.

The head-to-head statistics are firmly in Roma's favour. In the six matches between the two sides in Serie A, the Romans have four wins and two draws. All four meetings in Rome have ended in victory for the hosts, while Monza have yet to score at the „Olimpico“ in the league.

Giuseppe Colu will be the referee for the match. Kick-off is at 18:00 local time, or 19:00 in Bulgaria. After the match, Roma will visit Bologna on 4 December, while the derby against Lazio will take place a week later.

Sources: en.legaseriea.it, primamonza.it