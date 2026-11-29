Como host Juventus in the most eagerly anticipated match of Sunday’s Serie A Round 13 programme. The match at the „Giuseppe Sinigaglia“ Stadium kicks off at 21:45 Bulgarian time, while earlier in the day Sassuolo host Napoli in Reggio Emilia.

Como enter the match in fifth place with 26 points – just six behind leaders Lazio. Cesc Fabregas’ side have eight wins, two draws and two defeats, and are still unbeaten at home. In their five league home matches, the team have recorded four wins and one draw, conceding just one goal.

„Juventus are very strong and can hurt you in many ways. We will need an almost perfect match,“ Fabregas said ahead of the game. The coach confirmed that Assane Diao, Maxence Caqueret and Jayden Addai are returning to the squad, but their condition does not allow all of them to start. Moise Kean remains out of the squad, while Como are still awaiting a more precise prognosis on his recovery.

Juventus are sixth with 21 points and are unbeaten in their last three league matches. After the 2-0 defeat to Genoa, Luciano Spalletti’s side drew 2-2 with Fiorentina, beat Napoli 2-0 and thrashed Venezia 4-0. Nevertheless, the team’s performances remain inconsistent, especially away from home, where their record stands at two wins, two draws and two defeats.

The opponents know each other well from last season. Como won both matches against Juventus during the 2025/26 campaign – 2-0 at home in October and by the same scoreline in Turin in February. This will be the second official meeting between Fabregas and Spalletti as coaches following Como’s victory in Turin.

Napoli seek a way out of their inconsistent start

Napoli visit Sassuolo from ninth place with 18 points. The champions of recent years are trailing the leading group after five wins, three draws and four defeats in the first 12 rounds. In their last league match, the Neapolitans beat Torino 1-0, but before that they lost 2-0 to Juventus.

Sassuolo are 18th with eight points and a goal difference of 16:31. The team have managed just two wins since the start of the season, and in the last round they lost 0-2 to Genoa. The match against Napoli kicks off at 16:00 Bulgarian time at the „Mapei“ Stadium.

The hosts will try to take advantage of their opponents’ problems, with Napoli facing a busy schedule and squad difficulties. Several key players are absent for Napoli, including Kevin De Bruyne, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Stanislav Lobotka, while Sassuolo are fighting to halt their slide towards the relegation zone.

Sources: mediaset.it, fourfourtwo.com, sportsmole.co.uk