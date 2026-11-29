Palermo extended their lead at the top of Serie B with a 3-0 home win over Benevento in the 14th round. The Sicilians settled the match before half-time with goals from Denis Johnsen, Joel Pohjanpalo and Dominik Vavassori.

Johnsen opened the scoring in the ninth minute following a corner. Palermo doubled their advantage in the 28th minute, when Joel Pohjanpalo scored after a pass from Filippo Ranocchia. In the 40th minute, Dominik Vavassori completed the final 3-0 scoreline after an assist from Claudio Gomes.

After their fourth win in their last five matches, Palermo have collected 33 points. The team have 10 wins, three draws and one defeat, having scored 32 goals and conceded 17. Benevento remain on 19 points.

Modena Will Look for a Response Against Padova

Modena are second with 27 points, but have played one match fewer than the leaders. The team dropped two points in a 1-1 away draw with Pisa in the previous round and now trail Palermo by six points.

Modena host Padova on Sunday in a direct attempt to maintain the gap to the top spot. Padova are in the bottom half of the table with 16 points from 13 matches, but the upcoming game is an opportunity for the hosts to ease the pressure on the chasing side and remain close to the leaders.

Palermo secured their win over Benevento with three goals in the space of 31 minutes. After the break, the hosts lowered the tempo, while the visitors were unable to get back into the match.

“We had an excellent first half, but we still need to keep improving,” said Palermo coach Filippo Inzaghi.

Palermo’s next fixture is an away game against Verona on December 6. Modena will host Arezzo a day earlier. Until then, the Sicilian side will remain top regardless of the result of the team in second place, as they have already played their match of the round.

Sources: ansa.it, palermo.repubblica.it, sport.sky.it