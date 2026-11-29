Swiss Super League leaders Lugano visit Lucerne on Sunday in a match from the 15th round. The game at the “Thermoplan Arena” stadium kicks off at 14:00 local time, or 15:00 Bulgarian time.

Lugano go into the match with 37 points from 14 games – 12 wins, one draw and one defeat. The team have a six-point lead over Young Boys and an eight-point advantage over Sion. In their most recent league match, the leaders beat Grasshoppers 2:1, but a few days later they lost 2:0 away to Jablonec in the Conference League.

“Unfortunately, we didn't succeed. We will try to make up for it on Sunday in Lucerne,” Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti said after the match in the Czech Republic, quoted by “T-Online”.

Lucerne need points

The hosts are seventh with 16 points. Lucerne ended their winless run with a 2:0 victory over Basel in the previous round and will try to move closer to the top half of the table. The gap between the two teams before kick-off is 21 points.

Lugano have already beaten Lucerne 4:0 in the first meeting between the teams this season. It was one of the leaders' most convincing results, and they also have the best goal difference in the league – plus 22.

Thun face St. Gallen

CSKA's Conference League opponents Thun host St. Gallen at 16:30 local time, or 17:30 Bulgarian time. The hosts are ninth with 14 points, while St. Gallen are fourth with 23.

Thun are among the highest-scoring teams in the league with 29 goals, but have conceded 40 – the weakest defence among the teams in the upper half of the table. In the last round, the Bernese Oberland side lost 3:2 to Young Boys, having previously suffered a 4:0 defeat to Ajax in the European competition.

St. Gallen drew 2:2 away to Zurich in their most recent league match. The first meeting between the two teams this season was particularly high-scoring – Thun won 4:3 in St. Gallen.

After Sunday's match, Thun will continue their preparations for the game against CSKA. The two teams will face each other in Sofia on 17 December in the final round of the Conference League group stage.

Sources: srf.ch, t-online.de, 20min.ch