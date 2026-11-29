“Zenit” thrashed CSKA 4-1 away in Moscow to move top of the Russian Premier League. The match from the 16th round was played at VEB Arena, and the St. Petersburg side moved onto 34 points. Moscow’s “Dynamo” are second with 32 points and a game in hand, while CSKA remained in fifth place with 26 points.

The visitors took the lead in the 20th minute after an own goal by CSKA defender Mohamed Azzi. Five minutes before half-time, Maksim Glushenkov took advantage of a pass from Artyom Karpukas and lobbed goalkeeper Maksim Borisko to make it 2-0.

“Zenit” started the second half strongly as well. Luis Enrique extended the lead in the 51st minute after a swift attack in which Aleksandr Sobolev found the Brazilian forward in the penalty area. CSKA pulled one goal back in the 73rd minute through Danil Krugovoy, but eight minutes later Glushenkov completed the final score of 4-1.

Revenge for the defeat in St. Petersburg

The victory was also significant because of the teams’ first meeting of the season. In September, CSKA won 2-1 away at “Zenit”. With their success in Moscow, the St. Petersburg side ended a run of two league matches without a win, having previously lost to “Rubin” and drawn with “Rostov”.

“A good performance from us. We got revenge for the defeat in the first round. We gave the opposition no space in defence. The victory was deserved,” “Zenit” coach Sergei Semak said, as quoted by “Championat”. He added that CSKA had not played passively, despite the hosts trailing 4-1.

Glushenkov now has 12 league goals and leads the RPL scoring charts, “Kommersant” reported. “Zenit”’s next match is a home fixture against “Baltika” on 5 December, while CSKA will visit “Rodina” in the same round.

Sources: championat.ru, kommersant.ru, sport-express.net