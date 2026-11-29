Football takes center stage in Sunday's sports schedule, but viewers will also be able to follow the Davis Cup final, the Formula 1 and MotoGP races, as well as competitions in winter sports. The afternoon hours are the busiest, with matches from Bulgaria and the leading European leagues being broadcast simultaneously on several channels.

In the early hours, MAX Sport 1 offers golf from the BMW Australian PGA Championship. Eurosport begins its coverage of the Nordic combined World Cup in Ruka at 09:50, followed by cross-country skiing, biathlon and ski jumping events. The motor racing program on MAX Sport 2 begins at 10:30 with MotoGP practice ahead of the Valencia Grand Prix. The Moto3 and Moto2 races are scheduled for 11:50 and 13:15 respectively.

Bulgarian football begins at noon

Two matches involving Bulgarian teams are scheduled for 13:30. Arda host CSKA 1948 on Diema Sport, while BNT 3 begins broadcasting the women's National League volleyball match between Maritsa and Levski. At the same time, MAX Sport 3 broadcasts the Serie A match Udinese – Fiorentina.

At 14:00, Diema Sport 2 broadcasts the city derby Everton – Liverpool, Nova Sport shows Swansea – Cardiff from the Championship, and Diema Sport 3 airs the Formula 2 race at the Qatar Grand Prix. The Valencia MotoGP Grand Prix starts at 15:00 on MAX Sport 2. The Valencia – Osasuna match begins on MAX Sport 4.

The football peak is between 16:00 and 21:45

At 16:00, the schedule simultaneously offers Septemvri – Levski on Diema Sport, Sassuolo – Napoli on MAX Sport 3 and the Davis Cup final between Italy and Spain on Nova Sport. Five minutes later, Brighton – Newcastle begins on Diema Sport 2.

Deportivo La Coruna – Barcelona follows at 17:15 on MAX Sport 4, along with the major English derby Arsenal – Manchester City at 18:30 on Diema Sport 2. At 18:00, Diema Sport 3 broadcasts Formula 1 from Qatar, while MAX Sport 1 shows the volleyball match Lube Civitanova – Piacenza.

The evening program continues with Roma – Monza at 19:00 on MAX Sport 3, Aris – Olympiacos on Diema Sport and Celta – Villarreal at 19:30 on MAX Sport 4. At 20:30, Diema Sport 3 broadcasts the Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund – Bayer Leverkusen. At the same time, Eurosport airs the second run of the women's slalom in Killington.

Late-night football includes AEK – PAOK at 21:00 on Diema Sport, Lyon – Monaco and Como – Juventus at 21:45 on Diema Sport 2 and MAX Sport 3 respectively, as well as Real Sociedad – Sevilla at 22:00 on MAX Sport 4. After 23:00, Diema Sport 3 offers Boston Celtics – San Antonio Spurs from the NBA, while the NFL game San Francisco 49ers – Seattle Seahawks is on MAX Sport 2 at 23:20.

The winter sports program on Eurosport continues with biathlon, ski jumping and giant slalom from Copper Mountain. The NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild is on MAX Sport 1 at 21:00, while the volleyball match Beroe – Deya begins on MAX One at 19:00.