Alice Robinson won the women's giant slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Killington, Vermont. The New Zealander finished with a combined time of 2:03.02 minutes, beating home favourite Mikaela Shiffrin by 0.11 seconds. Another American, Paula Moltzan, finished third, 0.54 seconds behind the winner.

The race was held in fog, wind and limited visibility, with part of the course marked with colouring on the snow because of the difficult conditions. Despite them, Robinson retained a sufficient lead after the two runs and recorded the eighth World Cup victory of her career.

Shiffrin led after the first run

“This was definitely the hardest race I have ever skied. The conditions were extremely difficult, so it’s great to come out on the right side,” Robinson said, according to Reuters.

Shiffrin was the fastest in the first run and had a real chance to win her first giant slalom since her crash in Killington two years ago. In the second run, however, the American posted the 23rd-fastest time, while Robinson recorded the 12th-best result. Shiffrin still made the podium for the first time this season.

Germany’s Jana Fritz and Italy’s Sophie Mathieu made the biggest gains in the second run. They finished sixth and eighth, respectively, after significantly improving their positions from the first run. Albania’s Lara Colturi finished tenth and remained the overall standings leader, 82 points ahead of Germany’s Emma Aicher. Robinson climbed to seventh place, while Shiffrin is eighth.

Men’s super-G does not take place

The men’s super-G in Copper Mountain, Colorado, was cancelled due to strong wind gusts and snowfall. The organisers said the decision was taken by the race jury together with the US ski team.

A men’s giant slalom is scheduled in Copper Mountain on November 29, while a women’s slalom is due to take place in Killington. Earlier in the week, both women’s giant slaloms in Mont-Tremblant, Canada, scheduled for December 5 and 6, were also cancelled because of a lack of sufficient snow.

Sources: duke.fm, abcnews.com, nbcsports.com