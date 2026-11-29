Paulo Dybala wants to finish his career in Italy. The Roma forward shared this in an interview with UEFA’s media outlet before the match against Paris Saint-Germain, which ended 2-2. “I never imagined that I would have such a career, nor that I would spend 15 years in Italy. I have lived in the southern, northern and central parts of the country. I have spent almost half of my life here and I am very happy,” the Argentine said.

Dybala added that Italy had welcomed him with open arms and that his daughter was born there. “I hope to remain in Italy until the end of my career. It would be very special to devote my entire football career to Serie A, as well as to the year I spent in Serie B,” he added. The Argentine also commented on his physical condition.

This season, he has made 10 appearances in all competitions and provided four assists, acknowledging that the work of coach Gian Piero Gasperini and his staff helps him manage his workload and remain available to the team.