The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6:2, with William Karlsson scoring a hat trick. It was Vegas’ third win in its last four games, while Montreal suffered its fourth consecutive loss. The Golden Knights scored three goals on the power play.

The Tampa Bay Lightning ended a three-game losing streak with a 2:1 win over the Florida Panthers. Sam O'Reilly scored the game-winning goal in the second period. Florida registered 17 shots on goal, its lowest total of the season.

Pittsburgh won in overtime

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3:2 in overtime. Hendrik Lapierre scored the decisive goal 3:35 into the extra period, while Tommy Novak tied the game for Pittsburgh 51 seconds before the end of regulation. „I rarely celebrate like that, but I was very happy to bring home the two points,“ Lapierre said.

The New York Rangers defeated the Calgary Flames 1:0, with Jesper Korpisalo recording his first shutout with the team. The Washington Capitals beat the St. Louis Blues 4:1. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Ottawa Senators 3:2, the New Jersey Devils beat the Winnipeg Jets 2:1, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3:2.

Edmonton suffered a fifth straight loss

The Seattle Kraken came from behind to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4:2. Kaapo Kakko scored twice in the third period, as Edmonton lost its fifth straight game. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored for the home team, but the Oilers converted just one of their eight power-play opportunities.

„There needed to be a sense of urgency in our game. We lost four straight games, and now it’s five,“ Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. Seattle coach Lane Lambert described his team’s performance as more connected and more aggressive.

In the other games, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders 2:1, the Dallas Stars routed the Utah Mammoth 7:4, the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 6:3, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5:4.

Sources: nhl.com